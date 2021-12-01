“Nikola Jokic and his brothers really threatened the Heat and then went on to party in their city!”: NBA Twitter explodes as videos of the Jokic Brother partying in Miami go viral

After defeating the Heat 120-111 in their highly anticipated matchup, Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic and his brothers partied at a club in Miami.

Earlier this season, the Denver Nuggets–Miami Heat clash was a rather eventful one. Following the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris on-court altercations, numerous players received technical/flagrant fouls, ejections, suspensions, and fines.

After their initial action-packed battle, a rematch between them was highly anticipated, getting several enthusiasts glued to their televisions. On 29th November, Bam Adebayo and co. hosted the ailing Nuggets team. Much to everyone’s surprise, this contest wasn’t as violent as their previous one and ended with Denver grabbing a 120-111 win.

It seems as if the reigning MVP couldn’t help but celebrate the huge victory. After dropping 24-points, 15-rebounds, ad 7-assists near triple-double, Nikola along with his brothers were seen partying at a club in Miami.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Nikola Jokic and his brothers went partying in Miami last night (Via Mr.Andrija_ | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/yJTuWwhT7s — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Nikola Jokic parties in Miami with his brothers

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

These guys threatened the Miami players, came to their building, Jokic dropped 24 & 15 and beat the Heat, then they went party in their city, and absolutely nothing happened. I told ya’ll nobody wants that smoke — (@papyfaye1) November 30, 2021

Jimmy from outside the club after not being let in pic.twitter.com/etRLwyPErK — that NBA illustrator (@freeabcs) November 30, 2021

Miami really rolled out the red carpet for these guys. After a lot of talk….they have their fans lining up to take pictures with the brothers at the game and then treat them like kings at the club. lol — brandon groepper (@brandongroepper) November 30, 2021

Jokic brothers fly out to the game, Nuggets win after 6 straight losses, Jokic balls, They party in Miami that night… Morris brothers took a FAT L — Ryan (RyTheBasketballGuy) (@Roddy_94) November 30, 2021

Seeing Jokic enjoy the fruit of his labors really does have a feel-good factor, doesn’t it? After what the Serbian achieved last season, the MVP does deserve a VIP treatment at a party.

This season, Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while leading Denver to a 10-10 record.