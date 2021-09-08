“Michael Jordan could pick up LiAngelo Ball as their Danny Green ahead of next season”: Shams Charania speaks on the Ball brother’s potential future with the Hornets and the NBA

Shams Charania reveals his thoughts on LiAngelo Ball, and what his future may look like in the NBA after Summer League

Somehow, despite all the speculation during Summer League, LiAngelo Ball still hasn’t officially been signed to an NBA contract just yet.

That doesn’t mean there is absolutely no news on this end though. DKM, a YouTuber who has been on point on any news related to the Ball family, has revealed a few important details. According to him, the Hornets as a franchise are getting ready to offer LiAngelo Ball an exhibit 10 deal.

For those that don’t know what that means, it’s essentially a way for a player to play for both, the NBA team, as well as their G-League affiliate. Every franchise has about 3-4 players on their roster with this contract, and it seems Gelo might be nearing that status as well.

With all this hype, it seems Shams Charania had something to say as well. And recently, he revealed his thoughts to everyone in the NBA community.

Let’s get into it.

Shams Charania says he sees a bit of Danny Green in LiAngelo Ball, and comments on his potential future in the NBA

Shams Charania is one of, if not the top NBA journalist in the world right now. The Athletic reporter has even started to challenge the once thought to be untouchable Adrian Wojnarowski. Simply put, if he breaks some news in the NBA sphere, it’s safe to assume that it’s already a sure thing.

Recently, the analyst got to speak about LiAngelo Ball on live television. And given that chance, here is what he had to say. Peep the clip in the tweet below.

Shams Charania on LiAngelo Ball playing NBA basketball this season: “He’s a guy that likely signs an exhibit 10 contact… his future could be in Charlotte for training camp” pic.twitter.com/7zPg93Yad3 — DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) September 8, 2021

Even one of the top journalists in the NBA sphere believes an exhibit 10 contract is on the table.

Could it really happen? Could all three Ball brothers finally be in the NBA?

For LiAngelo Ball’s sake, we really hope it does.

