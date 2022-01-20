Basketball

“How is Trae Young 23 and already the only player in history to put up those numbers?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for being the 1st player ever to achieve a specific one-of-a-kind stat line

“How is Trae Young 23 and already the only player in history to put up those numbers?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for being the 1st player ever to achieve a specific one-of-a-kind stat line
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I GOT IT!": Hornets star LaMelo Ball does his best impression of Carmelo Anthony to secure his final rebound of a triple-double performance vs Celtics
Next Article
Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch Women's Ashes 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan couldn't do this at 37!": NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James throws down a thunderous reverse dunk from Malik Monk alley-oop during Pacers vs Lakers
“Michael Jordan couldn’t do this at 37!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James throws down a thunderous reverse dunk from Malik Monk alley-oop during Pacers vs Lakers

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James comes up with an incredible highlight vs Indiana Pacers…