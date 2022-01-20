“How is Trae Young 23 and already the only player in history to put up those numbers?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for being the 1st player ever to achieve a specific one-of-a-kind stat line

In the Hawks’ 134-122 win over the Wolves, Trae Young becomes the 1st player in NBA history to record 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 14+ assists on 50/60/100 splits.

Even though the Atlanta Hawks are having an abysmal season, Trae Young in his 4th campaign is probably more impressive than anyone expected the youngster to be. In fact, the All-Star’s production is among the very few positive takeaways from ATL’s disastrous season.

Yes, initially, as he was getting adjusted to the league’s new rule change, Ice Trae had a relatively shaky beginning to the 2021-2022 campaign. However, since November, Young has started to perform even better than his normal confident self.

After putting up a huge 30-point double-double in a come from the back win against the Bucks, it is only apt that Trae followed it with a bigger and better performance. And, oh, did he follow it well?! In the Hawks’ huge 134-122 win, the shifty guard managed to drop 37 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds, and a steal on some highly-efficient shooting from the field.

NBA Twitter erupts as Trae Young becomes the 1st player ever to put up a specific stat line

According to sources, the 23-year-old was able to put up a stat line that was never achieved in NBA history before. The sharpshooter became the 1st player ever to drop 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 14+ assists on a 50/60/100 split in a single game.

Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to have 35+ points, 5+ rebounds and 14+ assists on 50/60/100% shooting, in a game. pic.twitter.com/bC7cIt98tr — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 20, 2022

As soon as the stat went online, NBA Twitter had all sorts of reactions.

Trae Young is having one of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history. — Suede (@BraveHawk404) January 20, 2022

4 years in the league and @TheTraeYoung already in company with HOFs and future HOFs with the most games with 30 points and 10 assists. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0lD2BK4fLj — Atlanta Hawks Nation (@atl_hawksnation) January 20, 2022

Ok i love trae but please wtf is this stat💀 — Fra*e🇩🇪 (@franeee1484) January 20, 2022

If you think there’s a better player than Trae please hook me up with your dealer I need whatever you’re ingesting. https://t.co/g9di61XeF6 — World Champion Doñald Trump (@BravesTrump44) January 20, 2022

Young has had quite the season so far. He broke Wilkins’ franchise record by putting 25+ points in 17 games, dropped a historic 56-point double-double, and has been recording nearly 30 points and 10 assists over the past 31 games. Definitely, Trae will be playing his 2nd-ever All-Star game in Cleveland this year. And if he manages to keep up this performance furthermore, Trae could even end up getting selected to his first-ever All-NBA team.