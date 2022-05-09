“Michael Jordan decided to play god level in the 1993 Finals”: NBA Twitter erupts after the Bulls GOAT’s stat line from the 1993 NBA Finals vs the Suns goes viral on social media

Michael Jordan unarguably had his best NBA Finals series in 1993 when he averaged 41/8.5/6.3 while leading the Bulls to their 3rd consecutive championship win.

After lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy in 1991 and 1992, Michael Jordan was hell-bent on leading the Chicago Bulls to their first-ever three-peat and dominated the entire season from start to end.

After averaging a solid 32.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game, and leading the Bulls to the 2nd best 57-25 record in the Eastern Conference, Mike somehow managed to elevate his game furthermore in the playoffs.

In the postseason, “His Airness” went on to drop 35.1/6.7/6, however, his performance in the finals series against the Phoenix Suns was the most incredible achievement of the entire season.

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever

NBA Twitter reacts to the berserk stat line of Michael Jordan from the 1993 Finals

While leading Chicago to their 3rd straight championship, Jordan had one of the best all-time finals performances. The 14-time All-Star averaged a staggering 41 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.7 steals on 50.8% shooting from the field.

To date, the 5-time MVP’s 41 points per game from the 1993 Finals remain the most PPG by any player in a finals series.

Michael Jordan averaged 41.0 points per game in the 1993 NBA Finals. Still the most PPG by any player in a Finals series.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/fEfFftjlsg — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2020

As soon as his stats from that series went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions

Shit is ridiculous. That was a good ass Suns team to. Most talented team the Bulls played in the Finals — Devontae (@DevontaeD28) April 7, 2020

That’s why he’s unquestionably the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/NYiaxMqVzS — Bud Fox (@ChrisX53018598) April 30, 2022

Btw this was who guarded him that series pic.twitter.com/CUtXDhTlXP — BronAndBrow (@BronAndBrow) April 3, 2020

The league is going to have to create a cyborg to surpass what MJ did. It’s ridiculous. Name a list and he’s on it. — julianbuchanann (@julianbuchanann) July 22, 2021

Also Read: When the Bulls legend recalled how Ex-wife Juanita Jordan tried to keep his gambling addiction in check

Without a doubt, it will be long before Jordan’s 1993 Finals performance is topped.