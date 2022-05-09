“Michael Jordan, did you actually lose that much money?”: When the Bulls legend recalled how Ex-wife Juanita Jordan tried to keep his gambling addiction in check

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan opens up about his relationship with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. He admitted to keeping things from her, but for the most part, was an honest husband.

Michael Jordan was unstoppable during his days in the NBA. His Airness dominated the league in the late 80s and the majority of 90s. The GOAT won six championships with the Bulls, three-peating on two different occasions. While he is known for basketball skills, Jordan is also known for his gambling habits.

The Bulls legend even once had a 36-hour gambling spree right before his announcement to return to the NBA. It got so bad to the point where he was in debt to various people. Throughout all the highs and lows, MJ’s first wife, Juanita Vanoy stood right next to him.

MJ and Antoine Walker were down $900K gambling the day Jordan was supposed to announce his return to the Bulls 😳 (via @ATCoveredPod) pic.twitter.com/dNKQFVhudl — br_betting (@br_betting) March 8, 2021

In fact, in an interview, Jordan himself reveals how he tried to be honest with Juanita and make the relationship work as much as possible. Let’s look at what he had to say, shall we?

Also Read: “I am kind of afraid of Juanita Jordan!”: When Michael Jordan revealed the one person even he was afraid of more than anything

Juanita Jordan tried to keep Michael Jordan’s gambling escapades in control.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy met in Chicago at a restaurant. His Airness was touted to be the new face of the NBA, while she was nothing more than a loan officer. In fact, the first of their three children had already been born by the time they married in September 1989.

While they did eventually get divorced in 2006 after being separated in 2002, it seems like Jordan did everything in his power to make the relationship work.

Michael Jordan and wife Juanita Vanoy ended their 17-year marriage in 2006. In the settlement, she won $168 million, the seven-acre estate in Chicago, and custody of their three children. One of the largest settlements in sports history. She was notably missing from #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/tJljXaNe2p — Twisted History (@twistedhistory) May 28, 2020

In an interview, here’s MJ opening up about how he tried to be honest with her and how she tried to keep his gambling addiction in check.

“She sees as well as myself. And you know, I don’t want anything hidden from her even though I have tried to keep things, you in a sense, away from her because I know her. She’s saying, ‘Jordan, did you lose that much? I can’t believe you lost that much.” Check out the whole video here:

As you can see, Jordan tried to change for the sake of the relationship. While it didn’t end for the well for the duo, you can certainly respect Jordan for his effort and honesty.

His Airness did eventually get married to Yvette Prieto in 2013, and the two have been happily married ever since.

Also Read: “Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death”: When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview