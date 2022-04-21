“Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan; that’s the list”: Deebo talks to Charles Barkley about his achievement as Bulls crush Giannis and the Bucks

DeMar DeRozan was on one tonight, as he lit up the Milwaukee Bucks for a cool 41 points while leveling the series 1 apiece.

DeMar and the Chicago Bulls came flying out of the gates today as they maintained an early lead to crush the Milwaukee Bucks at their home. They now head back to Chicago with home-court advantage and a chance to take an early lead!

The Bulls were going ballistic today as they put up an efficient scoring night on the back of DeRozan’s mighty 41 points. The surprising thing is that this performance came even after Deebo shot 0-3 from behind the arc!

Charles Barkley and DeRozan were in conversation post-game about how it is important to keep the mid-range alive. Barkley was quick to ask if DeMar could pass the mid-range skill around the NBA.

DeMar responded, “I hope they’re watching, I’m trying to master it, I’m trying to keep the 2-pointer alive!”. He knocked down 13 mid-range shots tonight.

“I hope they’re watching. I’m trying to master it. I’m trying to keep the 2-pointer alive.” DeMar DeRozan to Charles Barkley after knocking down 13 mid-range jumpers 💯 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/z33WUXRMVY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2022

Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan, that’s the list of the last three Bulls players with 40+ in a playoff game

Interestingly DeMar joins Derrick Rose and a certain Michael Jordan to join the list of the last three Chicago Bulls players with 40 points in a playoff game. Incidentally, all of these performances came in a road game.

He is the fifth Bulls player to put up 40 in a playoff game. The performance also marked his playoff career-high.

Last 3 Bulls players with 40 Pts in a playoff win Wednesday — DeMar DeRozan vs MIL

2011 — Derrick Rose (Gm 3 vs ATL)

1998 — Michael Jordan (Gm 6 vs UTAH) All 3 of them were on the road. pic.twitter.com/nRbwnxMMGD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2022

It looks as though he is breaking the stigma about his performances and with the Bulls looking sharp tonight, they have more than a chance to win this series.

He also did say that he is not going to shoot 6/25 in the post-game presser for game 1. He kept his word.

DeRozan after Game 1: “No way in hell I shoot 6-25 again.” He had a playoff career high tonight. 41 PTS

7 REB

4 AST

16-31 FG pic.twitter.com/gpTw7cudPb — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2022

