“I don’t know what the hell was going on”: DeMar DeRozan promises Bulls fans of coming back stronger alongside Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic

DeMar DeRozan reflects on the poor performance of the Bulls against the Bucks, assuring fans of returning in full strength along with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks showed their championship DNA, defeating the Bulls 93-86 in Game One of the first round. Mike Budenholzer guided his men to a 16-point comeback, who had a 5-0 record against the Bulls during the 2021-22 regular season.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Windy City team, making their first playoff appearance in five years. The All-Star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine looked rusty, with Nikola Vucevic getting an insignificant double-double.

The Bulls, who have usually struggled against the strong teams this season, continued their poor run. Billy Donovan and his men looked unprepared to go up against a force like the Greek Freak. Bulls MVP candidate DeRozan expressed his frustration post losing Game One.

Also read: “Just watched two guys who should’ve been Lakers -Demar DeRozan and Alex Caruso”: LeBron James receives hate tweet from Skip Bayless for hiring Russell Westbrook instead

Deebo assured Bulls fans of recovering from the Game One loss, adding he, LaVine, and Vooch will not miss so many shots again.

DeMar DeRozan makes a promise to Bulls fans.

The Bulls looked lost in Game One of the opening round against the defending champions, with their Big 3 of Deebo, Zach, and Vooch struggling from the field. The Bulls shot a horrific 32.3% from the field and 18.9% from the 3-point line, blowing a 16-point lead.

Starters DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic shot below 40% from the field. While Deebo was 6-for-25, Zach was 6-for-19, and Vucevic was 9-for-27. DeRozan, who was himself in disbelief, put out the following statement. The All-Star forward assured his fans of recovering from this.

“I don’t know what the hell was going on. Probably a week off. It just wasn’t me. Every shot felt good. I guarantee you me, Vooch and Zach aren’t going to miss that many next game.”

DeMar DeRozan: “I don’t know what the hell was going on. Probably a week off. It just wasn’t me. Every shot felt good. I guarantee you me, Vooch and Zach aren’t going to miss that many next game.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 18, 2022

The Bulls had a tumultuous season dealing with COVID protocols and injuries but escaped the play-in tournament, clinching the 6th seed. The absence of Lonzo Ball derailed the team a lot towards the end.

Also read: “At the end of the day player personnel don’t call LeBron James, they call Rob Pelinka”: Shannon Sharpe gives his two cents on Magic Johnson’s recent-most DeMar DeRozan-Lakers comments

The Bulls, who will play Game Two on Wednesday, headed back to Chicago to prep in a similar environment. The two cities Milwaukee and Chicago are separated by 90 miles.