“Michael Jordan did everything, it was just like he was a superhero”: Dwyane Wade recollects how the Bulls GOAT had a big influence on him growing up

Michael Jordan had a huge impact during his playing days. Dwyane Wade was one of the many youngsters who was influenced by the GOAT.

People who saw Michael Jordan play ball during the early 1980s and the 1990s consider him a basketball god. Easily one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, the Bulls guard was a sporting icon who had a massive influence on the millions of fans he had worldwide.

Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ racked up a ridiculously long list of achievements. A few accolades in his resume include 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among many others.

Also Read: When Shaquille O’Neal stopped his son from getting a Tesla after getting straight As

Off the court, Mike was quite the popular personality. Having an insanely huge fan following, Michael had several commercial deals and his own “Jordan” brand. It was no surprise why all youngsters wanted to grow up to be Like Mike.

“Michael Jordan did everything, had the coolest shoes, dressed well, had the perfect smile”: Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade was one of many kids to have been inspired by His Airness. Wade explained how big an influence MJ had on him while growing up. The Flash said:

“I just remember being a kid, and getting the chance to watch somebody that just did everything well. He played basketball, the excitement level, he won, he seemed to be like a tough competitor, vicious. Off the court, the commercials, he just did everything. He had the coolest shoes, he dressed well, he had the perfect smile. It was just like he was a superhero.”

Also Read: When Dirk Nowitzki spoke in amazement of Lakers legend’s incredible left handed three-pointer vs Mavericks

Much like his idol, Dwyane Wade ended up as a pretty solid guard who has inspired the next generation of athletes in a similar way that Jordan influenced him.