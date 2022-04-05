“Kobe Bryant had every shot in his repertoire!”: When Dirk Nowitzki spoke in amazement of Lakers legend’s incredible left handed three-pointer vs Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki speaks on the Kobe Bryant moment that made him go nuts

Kobe Bean Bryant. Or, as we like to call him, Mr. Bean!

Just kidding. Nobody apart from me calls him that here at The SportsRush.

Jokes aside though, Kobe Bryant was different. He was always on a whole new level. Some might even say he was a different beast while being the same animal.

In case you believe that I’m still joking here, how about I prove it to you? How about I feature one little moment from the Black Mamba’s career that made even a certain Mavericks legend gasp in awe?

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

When Dirk Nowitzki discussed his absolute awe at Kobe Bryant’s unthinkable off-hand three in a game between the Lakers and Mavericks

When it comes to being a basketball player, Dirk Nowitzki was no slouch either. After all, you have to be a bit of an athlete to earn even the great Kobe Bryant’s respect, don’t you?

Of course, Dirk has returned the favor on several different occasions. And I’m here today to show you just one such moment… just for a highlight that was out of pocket, to say the absolute least. Take a look.

Dirk Nowitzki talks about the Lakers and Kobe Bryant’s legendary lefty three pointer. “He was the probably the best player I’ve seen and faced.”

pic.twitter.com/74Yl0AwGhc — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) April 4, 2022

There are players in the current NBA who struggle to shoot threes with their dominant hand. And then there was Kobe Bryant just casually chucking one up with his off-hand. And of course, it looked money the whole way through.

The man really was exactly what we said he was. A different beast, and yet the same animal.

