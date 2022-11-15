“Michael Jordan Does Not Want to be Your Friend”: Charles Oakley Throws Shade at Isiah Thomas Addressing Bad Blood with His Airness

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas’ fallout has been one to watch. The pair’s declining relationship has made the front page of every major publishing platform.

Jordan and Thomas made their way through the block around the same time. However, while Thomas’ time was coming to a close, little did he realize that the 6ft 6″ shooting guard was on the verge of eclipsing him.

In hindsight, the pair’s rivalry, stemming from their affiliations to their franchises would pave the way for the initiation of their bad blood. Not to mention, the battles against the Pistons would define Michael Jordan as a player.

During the late 1980s, the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls would come to blows on multiple occasions.

The Pistons, more fondly remembered by their alias as the ‘Bad Boys Pistons,’ were a menace to the entire league, with their aggressive and unsportsmanlike style of play.

As expected this rubbed the Bulls the wrong way. Rather, the detestation between Thomas and Jordan rubbed the latter the wrong way. At least according to ‘The Last Dance’ and former Bulls forward, Charles Oakley.

Charles Oakley verbally chastises Isiah Thomas!

The bitter rivalry between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls goes far beyond just Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. Former Chicago Bulls forward, Charles Oakley does not share the same camaraderie with Thomas as well.

In fact, it was Oakley who came to the defense of Jordan, when some of the initial battles began. He set the precedent that the Pistons could not keep getting away with their style of play.

Speaking about the bad blood between Jordan and Thomas, Oakley stated-

“Don’t nobody like Isiah, I don’t know what’s up with Isiah…He always think I ain’t do it, but he did it. We got you on camera, you did it..Michael does not want to be your friend Isiah, I’m telling you for the fifth time. He does not want to be your friend. Stay on ESPN, keep talking about..everybody better than Mike. It’s okay. You not better than Mike. He came to your city and took your city. That’s why you really mad.”

If it wasn’t conspicuous just how much the players disliked each other, have a gander.

Isiah Thomas and his recent comments on Michael Jordan!

Since the release of the ‘Last Dance’, Thomas and Jordan’s relationship, or what Thomas assumed to be a relationship, has stagnated incredibly.

The two-time NBA champion was visibly upset with the way he was portrayed in the documentary. As such his feelings towards Jordan have deteriorated. The twelve-time NBA All-Star; recently made some comments about the six-time NBA champion as well.

Thomas stated-

“This guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and calls me an a******. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a******…Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go for a long, long time, cause I’m from the West side of Chicago.”

Don’t count on the pair burying their differences anytime soon.

