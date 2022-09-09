“Michael Jordan doing a promo for Sunday Night Football?!”: FS analysts react to Billionaire doing promo for Tom Brady, bring up LeBron James

The GOATs Tom Brady and Michael Jordan come together to star in a recent NBC commercial before Bucks QB’s big comeback.

Starting with his retirement announcement after the 2021 season and abrupt return to the Buccaneers just 40 days later, the 45-year-old Tom Brady is coming off an offseason full of headlines because of his age.

The NFL’s least arguable GOAT will play his 23rd season in the league and 3rd for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he takes on the field against Dallas Cowboys for both teams’ first game of the season on Sunday.

And who better to welcome the NFL great back to the game, than its rival sports’ top top-name? The man who himself is famous for his retirement and terrific comeback, Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady Sunday Night Football promo. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/KI0dsfY0ZE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2022

Michael Jordan appears in a commercial with Tom Brady and lights up social media

6x NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, in a terrific NBC commercial, said a few golden words announcing the 7x Super Bowl Champ’s return to the game, which practically isn’t even a return as he didn’t miss any games.

And who could be happier than Jordan’s biggest fan in the world, Fox Sports’ veteran analyst, Mr Skip Bayless?

GOAT ALERT: NBC got the perfect man to promote Sunday night’s Brady at Cowboys … MICHAEL JORDAN. Great job, NBC. Greatest talking about Greatest. Clutchest on clutchest. All-time great commercial. (no lebron in sight.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2022

And you know who would not be so keen on getting a visual of the NBA’s GOAT, right, FS1’s very own, Nick Wright. The man claims Jordan did this commercial because LeBron James is going to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron is going to pass Kareem in all time points in a few months… you’re all of a sudden gonna see a lot more of MJ than you’re used to. Cover of 2K, SNF promos, might even green light another doc. He knows how to play the game & he knows what time it is. https://t.co/G0YQJoFHKh — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 9, 2022

Nick is not totally wrong, MJ exactly knows how to play the game, either on the court or off it, there’s no beating the 6x Finals MVP.

His release of the docuseries, The Last Dance, also couldn’t have come at a better time when The King was on his way to his 4th title. His Airness literally is a mastermind.

