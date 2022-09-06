Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage struggles have $250 million QB’s mind distracted ahead of Buccaneers first NFL match this week

Tom Brady’s suspicious 11 day absence from the football world has generated many rumors about his leave. N0w, there are sources and reports saying his marriage with Gisele Bundchen is almost dead.

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the best ever to play the game of football. He has won numerous Super Bowl titles, MVPs, and holds unimaginable passing accolades. However, his personal life is not all well despite all these achievements.

This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let’s go get another one. @Buccaneers https://t.co/yTencKjCBC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 29, 2022

Brady recently took a 11 day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not specify the reason. Teammates said during a meeting with the press that they will be praying for him and his family through whatever the situation is.

Other sources have said Brady is auditioning for the Masked Singer which others are offering evidence for. Whatever the reason is, when Brady returned, he explained that he is a 45 year old who has a lot personal matters to tend to.

Brady’s explanation seemed to be a more sorrow one when compared to the rumors that were coming out about him. Now, sources are saying that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is unhappy in their relationship.

Tom Brady is heading into the season with a clouded head

Rumors are that Brazilian Fashion Model left to Costa Rica after their marriage was worsening over the past few months. There have been multiple reports in the past that Bundchen is not happy with Brady’s lack of presence in their lives.

I feel for #TomBrady and Giselle. He’s addicted to football and he’s spectacular at it. She’s sick of keeping the home fires burning alone. Something has gotta give. Marriage ain’t easy. — Colonel Kurtz (@colonelkurtz99) September 4, 2022

Brady also corroborates this in his own interview. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” he added. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me.’ ”

Because of this, Gisele Bundchen has finally reached her boiling point and is ready to put her foot down. Due to the situation, Brady has been feeling down ever since. A source told of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time.

“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious.

Whatever the situation is in the Brady household, it might impact Brady’s play on the field this year. If this rumor is true, then he might have to think about retiring for good next.

