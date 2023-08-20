Michael Jordan Gaining 40 lbs Weight 30 Years After Calling 252 lbs Charles Barkley a ‘Fat F**k’ Has Fans Concerned: “Eat Seven-Course Meals and Still Have Room for Dessert”

Michael Jordan has had a lot of time on his hands since selling a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. And, with that time he’s been relaxing and going on vacation. However, pictures of Jordan kicking his feet up have now been released and fans are concerned. Recent photographs shared on Twitter reveal that His Airness has gained over 40 pounds. A drastic change in weight and ironically, the gain comes 30 years after he roasted a now-slim Charles Barkley for being fat.

Jordan has always been a competitive player, and in 1993 that was no different. Facing off against the Phoenix Suns in the Finals, MJ showed off this competitive spirit in an interview. Seeing as he was taking on his good friend Sir Charles, MJ did not hold back. Speaking in an interview, Jordan jokingly claimed he didn’t like Chuck and called him a “fat f**k”. But, this was somewhat true, seeing as Barkley was overweight. However, in recent years, he’s slimmed down a lot thanks to the help of the Mounjaro drug.

30 years after blasting Charles Barkley for his weight, Michael Jordan now has fans concerned by his 40 lbs weight gain

Recently, photos of Michael Jordan enjoying himself on vacation have gone viral on the internet. Remembered by many for being a 6’6″ scoring machine who was ripped from head to toe, Jordan has put on some weight. According to The National Enquirer’s source, MJ has been living the good life since his retirement. But recently, he has gained close to 40 pounds.

While Jordan seems to be enjoying himself, his fans are concerned. In addition to gaining 40 pounds, it seems he has put on weight in all the wrong places. His abs have been replaced by a potbelly and his once well-defined arms now look weak and flabby.

While he does still exercise, his workouts are far less strenuous nowadays and this could spell trouble for the 60-year-old. One insider claims Jordan regularly eats seven-course meals and medical experts have suggested that his unhealthy habits could lead to diabetes.

“He’ll eat seven-course meals and still have room for dessert.” “His rapid weight gain is worrisome. Belly fat is the most dangerous fat of all and puts him at high risk for diabetes. If I were him, I would make serious changes to the way I was eating before it’s too late!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/4ortunefame/status/1692948173138907314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MJ’s fans have every right to be concerned. Weight gain is no joke, especially considering the fact that one in eleven adults is obese in the United States. If Jordan does not get his act together he could have some serious health concerns in the near future.

Jordan has been living it up since selling the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion

As mentioned earlier, Michael Jordan has had a lot of money to spend on vacations. He recently finalized a deal that saw him sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Reportedly raking in close to $3 billion from the deal, it officially ended his 13-year association with the franchise.

And now, since he isn’t trying to run an NBA organization, he not only has money, but, he also has a lot of free time. Thus allowing him to kick back and relax.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nba_latest_/status/1687109049823961088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great that Jordan was able to confirm the sale of the Hornets. In all honesty, until recently the franchise was floundering under his ownership. But, that being said, he needs to be careful. He shouldn’t be spending all that money in one place.