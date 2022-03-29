‘Michael Jordan gave LeBron James his number but he never called’: Lakers’ star’s insane competitiveness may have kept him from contacting the NBA GOAT

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. It’s a raging debate that will likely never end, especially as LeBron continues to play deep into his career, earning accolades on accolades.

On one hand, you have Jordan’s to six rings and two three-peats, his undefeated record in the Finals, and his numerous MVPs, and awards while on the other hand, you have a career of sustained dominance like none other. LeBron is playing in his 19th season, and you could argue he’s still the best player in the league.

The thing bringing him down is his Finals record which is still a stellar 4-6. LeBron is set to take over the all time scoring lead next season along with likely a lot more accolades. We’re watching history in the making with him. The arguments are strong for both sides, and they both know about it too. LeBron has expressed how he’s chasing Jordan several times, and while Jordan has remained mute on it all, you can’t help but think he wants to hold on to the throne.

A lot of players roll their ankle and miss multiple games. LeBron rolls his ankle, plays 42 minutes and drops 39. At age 37. pic.twitter.com/53CMEYcwxY — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 28, 2022

Also Read: “Cade Cunningham has Larry Bird’s ability to play ahead of everybody due to his mentality”: Detroit Pistons GM draws comparisons between his rookie and the Celtics legend

LeBron James never called Michael Jordan back

Growing up, LeBron had all the world’s attention on him. Right from the get-go, he was referred to as ‘The Chosen One’, the player who was set to surpass Michael Jordan.

Well, LeBron has definitiely lived up to the hype and thensome, and that’s why he’s always adopted a competitive mindset when it comes to his career and where he’s at.

Supposedly, he was even competitive to the point where he wouldn’t indulge in Michael Jordan’s services by calling him back. Jordan reportedly gave LeBron his number out so that if he ever needed advice, he’d be there. However, LeBron never called back.

According to Jackie MacMullan, Michael Jordan once gave LeBron James his phone number LeBron never called 😬 (Via The Ringer / h/t @Sportskeeda ) pic.twitter.com/x65Eulm2jU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 29, 2022

If LeBron was that competitive about surpassing Jordan, then it makes sense why he wouldn’t give Jordan a call back. Sure, learning from the greats is a surefire way to get better at the game, but you don’t want to be inflating the ego of the person you’re trying to surpass by letting him know that you need his help. This LeBron-Jordan rivalry might run deeper than we think.

Also Read: “I’d like to bring out someone who means a lot to me”:Shaquille O’Neal took the stage with Snoop Dogg to rap, raising $2.7 million in the process