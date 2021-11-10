“I don’t see many bad back games, but I see a lot of flu games”: Scottie Pippen takes more shots at Michael Jordan during appearance on Sirius XM Radio to promote his new book Unguarded

Scottie Pippen is portraying a lot of public memories about his teammate Michael Jordan in a different light in his new book.

It has been a heel turn of epic proportions from perhaps the most iconic and winningest superstar duo in NBA history. Scottie has been on one this year, turning up on radio shows and displaying some lasting scars.

Pippen feels like he gets slighted all the time whenever the legacy of the 90s Bulls is brought up. To him, history tends to single Michael Jordan out as the superhero, and the rest of the team as sidekicks.

This, he feels, is something taking place as a media narrative ever since he became an All-Star himself. But perhaps the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the way Scottie was portrayed on The Last Dance.

Given the wild success of this retrospective documentary series on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 NBA season, Pippen is all the more aggrieved about how the world views him. And it spurred him on enough to detail his perspective about his whole life story, and especially his Bulls days.

Scottie Pippen takes more shots at Michael Jordan during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio

Scottie Pippen will be releasing his book to the general public today. The 56-year-old has been retired for 17 years and is a 2-time inductee of the Hall of Fame. But it seems these accolades from the past are not proportionate to what he feels he’s contributed as a player.

Pippen had an undisclosed back injury – a herniated disc, which he played through as a rookie. He underwent surgery later that offseason, and spent the 2 upcoming seasons rehabbing himself to his explosive best.

He made his first All-Star game appearance in 1990 – right in line with the 2-year timeline that elite athletes typically take to recover from that. Consequently, he played with a bad back for several games in his first 3 seasons. But it doesn’t really come up in conversations about his career, does it? Scottie Pippen believes so, and that’s what he said on a recent Sirius XM radio show:

“Here’s my breakdown on that. I’m going to ask you this, alright? Is it easier to play with a herniated disc or with the flu? Well I don’t see no bad back games. I see a lot of flu games. Come on.”

