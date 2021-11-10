“The Jokic brothers have bought tickets for the Nuggets’ away game against the Heat”: The Jokic-Morris brawl has turned uglier with family members of each party getting involved

The way Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets match ended Monday night, it is looking like NBA is set for a huge brawl after a long time.

There have been rivalries in the NBA which have led to fights on the court on several occasions, but few involved family members of the players.

Yes, there have been famous incidents of Rajon Rondo’s brother trash-talking Russell Westbrook in the 2020 Bubble or Durant’s mother exchanging words with PJ Tucker in the 2021 Playoffs. But, this Joker-Morris rivalry is going to be something else.

The Denver Nuggets took the floor against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Joker was looking to close out a game, which they were leading by 17-points with two and a half remaining on the clock, the older Morris twin unnecessarily hard-fouled Joker, but then found himself on the floor struggling for air.

Jokic and Morris were ejected from the game, but both teams were into the tussle by then. Since then everyone in a Heat uniform or named Morris has been looking for the Joker.

There is a war coming up between Morris and Jokic Brothers

Marcus Morris Sr. who is more famous for playing dirty than his twin threatened Joker on Twitter. Since then Jokic’s brothers have declared war on social media, going back on forth with the Clippers star. Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic first made a Twitter account only to respond to Marcus Morris’ threat to the reigning MVP.

They have set up a war for when Nuggets visit the South Beach at the end of this month.

Report: Nikola Jokic’s brothers bought tickets to come to Miami to be at next Nuggets-Heat game https://t.co/QIwxJfCKsz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2021

However big and dirty Morris Brothers have been in the NBA for a long time they surely wouldn’t be a match for these Serbian giants who were ready to go in the same night,

As far as Miami Heat and their culture are concerned, the players will surely have a little freehand from their President Pat Riley to deal with the situation. The way they were waiting for the Joker in the tunnel after the game, made their intention clear of what they wanted with the 3-time All-Star.

As chilling as that picture is and as tough as Heat Nation is, Jimmy and co will surely face a tough time dealing with three 7-foot brothers, coupled with the other Nuggets.

Let’s see how everything turns out in what could be the most awaited match of the season. The match is on 30th November, make your schedule accordingly.