“Michael Jordan got engaged so LeBron James took it personally”: When the two GOATs popped the question to Yvette Prieto and Savannah James within a week of each other

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two players commonly compared to each other in GOAT debates. It’s somewhat amusing to note that the duo got engaged within a week of the other too!

Michael Jordan was drafted to the NBA the same year that LeBron James was born – 1984. Jordan retired from the NBA for a final time the season before James was drafted no. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron was dubbed as the ‘Chosen One’ – as in the player to step into MJ’s shoes as the ambassador of basketball. And it’s safe to say that James has been eminently successful at keeping the mantle of the world’s best player.

Michael Jordan proposed to Yvette Prieto during the 2011 Christmas holidays

Jordan had been separated from first wife Juanita for a year when he met Yvette at a nightclub in 2007. The couple hit it off immediately, and their relationship grew into a full-blown romance quickly.

They moved in together in the year 2009, which seemed to provide them an opportunity to test the waters. And they definitely loved the idea of being a married couple.

Jordan proposed to the Florida-born model with Cuban roots during the Christmas holidays in 2011. They got married on April 27 2013 in a function that took place at a church in Palm Beach, Florida.

The venue was a church called Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. It was incidentally the same place where 45th President Donald Trump got married to Melania in 2005.

LeBron James proposed to Savannah James at a 2012 NYE event by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

By the time Jordan proposed to Yvette, James and Savannah had already been going steady for over a decade. They were as good a pair as any married couple by this point with their 2 sons.

But there’s always a different feeling when you’re able to put a ring on it. And so LeBron realized, judging from how he proposed to Savannah on January 2, 2012. As expected, Savannah said yes. LeBron sealed it with a Tiffany-style ring on her finger reportedly worth $300,000.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have officially wedded 8 years ago on this date – 14th September. They’ve since also welcomed a third kid – Zhuri, who’s now 6 years old and going on 7.