Michael Jordan has a $1.7 fortune now, but troubled mother Deloris by saying he would die young

Michael Jordan achieved incredible success in his career, and now, at 59 years old, the NBA GOAT is surprised he’s made it this far.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Michael Jordan used to trouble his mother by talking about dying early

Jordan’s done a lot of things he never thought he would in his career. His investments have made him one of the richest people in sports, if not the richest.

Jordan has a net worth of $1.7 billion, and he’s done that in several ways. For one, he owns the Charlotte Hornets, fetching him a lot of money every year, even if the team isn’t doing as well.

Secondly, he makes most of his money from the Jordan brand and Nike. Jordan has been the face of the brand for the longest time, and he is profiting off it massively, earning $150 million a year from it.

However, despite the success, Jordan didn’t think he’d be here now. At 59 years old, he’s redefined success, and in the process, surprised himself a bit too.

“I … I always thought I would die young,” he said once. Jordan used to talk about it with his mother too, and she would not appreciate it. Deloris helped Jordan out massively while growing up, and she would get angry whenever Jordan discussed death or dying.

Michael Jordan originally wanted to sign with Adidas, but his mother Deloris made him take a meeting with Nike and changed our lives forever. Happy Mother’s Day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X8t2UfBVfz — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) May 9, 2021

