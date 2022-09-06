Jimmy Butler, who has $180 million in NBA earnings, has his NFL dreams squashed by Kevin Durant

When Jimmy Butler had the rest of Team USA hilariously calling him absurd for making a suggestion about himself

Jimmy Butler is a funny guy, believe it or not.

Sure, when he’s on the court, there are few more serious than him. But off the court, when times are a bit more relaxed, this man seemingly transforms himself into a stand-up comedian. And apparently, he’s on duty 24×7.

One more thing about Jimmy though, is that he bets on himself. After all, he is a man who had become homeless during his childhood, fought tooth and nail to carve out a career for himself in college basketball, before being selected 30th overall in the NBA draft. And of course, he is a superstar-caliber player in the league now.

Now, these things individually are all well and good. But, what happens when you combine the two together?

Well, apparently, you get the whole of team USA shaking their heads in disbelief.

Confused as to what we mean?

Allow us to explain.

Jimmy Butler says he could realistically make the jump to the NFL, before Kevin Durant promptly calls him an idiot

Jimmy Butler stands tall at 6’7” while weighing a healthy 230 lbs.

Sure, to safely make the jump to football in general, he’d have to put on a few extra pounds, before it becomes possible.

But the NFL directly?

Yeah, we have a hard time believing that. And as this video shows, so did the Team USA players back when this question was floated about.

Of all the reactions, we have to say, we loved Kevin Durant’s the most.

The pure annoyance in his eyes, and conviction in his voice? Ah, there is nothing in this world that would sell any statement better than the beautiful ice cream sundae of those two.

