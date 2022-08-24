6’2″ Stephen Curry describes his go-to Gas Station snack, elaborates on how the same is no joke to him

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry talks about his favorite gas station snack while describing his entire selection process

The NBA 2021-22 season was full of surprises. Neither of the two teams favored to win it all managed to even make it past the first round. There were some ugly breakups between teams and players, and we saw quite a few moves. One of the NBA’s favorites, Klay Thompson, returned back to the court after over two and a half years of injury. Oh, and yes, the Golden State Warriors are NBA Champions again.

Stephen Curry, with his sensation performance in the regular season as well as the postseason, led the Dubs to the 2022 NBA Championship. After the kind of things he had been hearing since the 2019 Finals, Steph knew he had to shut them all up, and well, ‘What are they gon say now?!’

Also Read: 4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry shows Sydel Curry no mercy, hits her with a ‘night-night’ on vacation

In the process, Stephen Curry won the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and the much elusive Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP. Steph has spent the offseason splitting his time nicely between work and play. In an interview at one of his camps, Steph had brilliant answers to the reporters’ questions.

Stephen Curry reveals his go-to Gas Station snack

Steph has had one bad habit for as long as we can remember. Candy.

In all fairness, his candy addiction is what made him connect with his wife, Ayesha Curry, back when they were kids. However, one would expect things change once he gets to the NBA? They didn’t. In a 2015 interview, Steph claimed the one bad habit he had was candy.

In a recent interview, Steph was asked about his go-to gas station snack. His reply? Candy.

“The whole candy section.”

Turns out the Warriors star doesn’t mess around when it comes to candy. He elaborated on his answer and said,

“I’ve never gone in and bought just one thing. Never ever never. Sweet Tart ropes, Jolly Rancher fruit chews, the Haribo Peaches, but also the Fruit Salad. A little bit of both. This is not a game!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Also Read: Kobe Bryant paid Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson the ultimate compliment, claimed they possess the ‘Kobe Instinct’

Steph knows his candy as well as he knows ball. I guess when you’re a 4x NBA Champ, you can do whatever you want.