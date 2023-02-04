“Michael Jordan Hires Too Many Friends!”: Charles Barkley Exposes Why the Hornets’ Incompetence is His Airness’s Fault

In 1984, two of the greatest players of all time were drafted into the NBA. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were selected by the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers respectively.

The two men had amazing NBA careers and were close friends through much of it. In fact, some might even say that they were best friends.

However, as time went on, their relationship became strained. Primarily due to Chuck’s criticism of MJ’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. Something that he still critiques to this day.

Also Read: “You can get education anywhere, but playing time is the No. 1”: Charles Barkley Reveals Mentality Behind Selecting Auburn

Charles Barkley continues to expose Michael Jordan for his incompetence as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets

Back in the 90s, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were the best of friends. But, following MJ’s acquisition of the Charlotte Hornets, their relationship has deteriorated.

This is primarily down to the fact that Barkley, on many an occasion has accused His Airness of mismanaging the franchise. Most recently, he aimed at Jordan, blaming the six-time NBA Champion for the Hornets’ incompetence, citing his decision to only hire his friends to the team.

The Round Mound of Rebound revealed all this and more on the All the Smoke podcast.

“What I said about Michael, I said that I don’t know if he’s ever going to be successful because of the people around him. I think he hires too many of his friends, cause your friends don’t ever tell you “No”. The hardest thing about being famous is, cause you pay all the bills. They’re on your private jet. They’re not gonna tell you when you’re doing something wrong. And I said that because he was struggling as a general manager and running the team. So I said that I don’t know if he’s ever going to be successful.”

A fair assessment from Sir Charles. After all, the Hornets haven’t exactly been consistent performers under Jordan’s reign. But, that may soon change.

LaMelo Ball could take Michael Jordan’s Hornets to the next level

Over the years, the Charlotte Hornets have not found much success in the NBA. Bad draft picks, horrendous free-agency decisions, and much more stifled them. However, the recent selection of LaMelo Ball has been a shining light and may be just what Michael Jordan’s team needs to reach the next level.

Ball is one of the best young prospects in the league. And, he might be the one to get Chuck to take back his words about MJ and the franchise.

Also Read: “There’s level to this sh*t”: Charles Barkley Knocks Kevin Durant Off Yet Again, From the Table of the Greats This Time