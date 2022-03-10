“Michael Jordan is almost 60 years old and is still the best player in the world”: Kevin Durant speaks to the allure of the Bulls legend and his appearance at NBA75

Michael Jordan is still considered to the be the best player in the world at almost 60 years of age, according to Kevin Durant.

Michael Jordan sightings aren’t all too common now that the Chicago Bulls legend has been retired from the game of basketball for nearly 20 years now. He’s prone to show up to the occasional Charlotte Hornets game and be seen on a yacht somewhere out in the blue but other than that, MJ appearances are rare.

Seeing him at the NBA75 celebrations however was quite exhilarating for a number of reasons. For one, seeing him interact in high spirits right after coming back from Daytona was incredible to watch, as he did everything from massage Steph Curry’s head to surprise tackle Luka Doncic while he was on the court.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of seeing Michael Jordan at NBA75 was the way he was treated by other superstars. Despite everybody being more than deserving of having the ‘legend’ title attached to their name, they seemed to be in awe of MJ and Kevin Durant confirms this to be true.

Kevin Durant on Michael Jordan.

While Kevin Durant was not present for the NBA75 celebrations due to the passing of his grandmother, he certainly took notice of Michael Jordan at the event during All-Star break. This is what he had to say on the 6x champ on the most recent episode of the ETCs podcast with Eddie Gonzalez.

“Him in the flesh, you rarely see him. So, to have so many stories and know what he brought to the game and know how much he changed the game and to have him walk in and just- it’s captivating. He’s just a polarizing figure.”

“he’s built himself up to that point where he’s almost 60 years old and we still view him as the best player in basketball. He went on a historic run that will never be matched by anybody in the sport.”

With the way people react to seeing Michael Jordan in the flesh, it’ll be difficult to dethrone him from the ‘greatest of all time’ placement that he’s been at for about 20 years now.