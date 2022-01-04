“Draymond Green with the block and Jordan Poole slams it down with authority!”: Warriors’ stars secure the win over the Heat with a brilliant sequence

Warriors’ star Draymond Green has a huge night on his game back, Jordan Poole stars with 32 points off the bench

The Golden State Warriors returned home and hosted the Miami Heat for their first home game of the new year. The Warriors, after coming off strong from a win over the Jazz, added Draymond Green back to their lineup tonight. The Heat, on the other hand, came in short-staffed.

The Warriors looked to take advantage of the same, as they built a 13-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Heat never let the Warriors run away with the game. The Heat came back strong in the second quarter and made it a 5-point game going into the half. After that, it was a close encounter till the end.

On a night where Stephen Curry couldn’t find any rhythm, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins stepped up.

Jordan Poole leads the Warriors off the bench, Draymond Green has a strong comeback game

In his second game back from the health and safety protocols, Steve Kerr decided to play Jordan Poole off the bench. However, with Stephen Curry landing in early foul trouble, JP got in the game pretty soon. He did not waste this opportunity, as he went off for 32 points and 5 assists tonight.

Andrew Wiggins provided solid scoring, as he ended the night with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Gary Payton II, who got the start in place of Poole, ended the game with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Draymond Green had a strong game in his returns, getting 5 points, 8 rebounds, 13 assists, 4 blocks, and a steal.

Towards the end of the game, Draymond blocked Heat’s Yurtseven on a drive to the basket, which was followed by a mean slam by Poole on Yurtseven on the other end of the floor.

This Draymond Green block into the Jordan Poole and-1 dunk is the punctuation sequence on another Warriors win

This was the perfect exclamation end to a grueling game. The Dubs now head back on the road, as they face the Mavericks and the Pelicans before they return home.