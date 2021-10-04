Is Zion Williamson playing vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Pelicans release their injury report ahead of their first preseason game against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.

Ahead of New Orleans’ first preseason game against Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pelicans release their injury report mentioning the availability of star Zion Williamson.

It has been almost 5 months since we have seen the New Orleans Pelicans prodigy Zion Williamson in NBA action. We have yet to see Williamson play ball after his 5th May 2021 battle against Stephen Curry’s GSW, where he dropped an incredible 23 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists near triple-double, before missing the remainder of the season with a fractured left ring finger.

Over the course of the summer, the Pelicans have seen some roster changes. Few players like Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe went to different teams, while players like Devonte’ Graham and Jonas Valanciunas were acquired.

Tonight, fans get to see the different faces on the team, along with the new coach Willie Green for the first-ever time. However, the main question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Zion Williamson will be playing the preseason clash against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Zion Williamson expected to miss the preseason match against the Timberwolves following a foot surgery

A few days back, during Media Day, David Griffin was asked about Zion’s injury updates. Even though Griffin assured everyone that “Zanos” will be ready to play against Philadelphia as their season opener, the 21-year-old, who wasn’t available for training camp, is not expected to play any of the four preseason games following his foot surgery.

Griffin said he expects Zion to ramp up throughout the preseason, but it’s not “terribly likely” he’ll play in exhibition games. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) September 27, 2021

David Griffin on Zion’s injury update#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/5WjdV0VpVe — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 27, 2021

Apart from Zion, the newly acquired big man Valanciunas is also listed as doubtful with a right thumb strain. Whereas, Patrick Beverly and Tauren Prince are expected to be sidelined for the Timberwolves.

However, fans will mostly be able to see Brandon Ingram, and Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, all in action.

The Pelicans-Timberwolves match will tip-off at 8 PM ET on 4th October 2021, at Minnesota’s Target Center.