“Lakers to the Finals”: Ex-NFL Star Picks Lakers to Beat Nuggets and Celtics

The iconic battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics might be seen this time in the NBA Finals. Ex-NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Thompson predicted the game on the latest episode of Undisputed while talking about the upcoming NBA playoffs.

Keyshawn Thompson went all out as he went on to predict the teams that’ll end up in the Conference Finals as well as the outcome of the NBA Finals; all before the Play-in tournament’s outcome. According to Thompson, fans might get to see a classic in the finals after more than a decade.

“Celtics-Sixers in the East, I got the Celtics coming out, in about six, maybe seven. And then in the West, I got the Lakers, the obvious. And then imma take the Clippers.” Keyshawn went on to mention that the Lakers and the Celtics will advance to the NBA Finals.

“Lakers to the Finals against the Celtics. And then I got the Lakers beat the Celtics in 7.”

The former NFL star ended up making a bold prediction on live television that’ll eventually be considered a ‘hot take’ by many. For starters, Thompson’s confidence in the Lakers sure is commendable but the fact that Los Angeles has lost the last eight games against the Denver Nuggets is a factor to take into consideration.

This past regular season, the Lakers have lost all three matchups to the Nuggets, despite shooting above 45% from the field in all of those games. Boasting three All-Stars on their roster, LeBron James and the rest of the squad just haven’t been able to get over the Nuggets hump since last year’s Conference Finals sweep.

But if LA does make it to the finals somehow to face the Celtics, Thompson’s prediction claims that the Purple & Gold will end up coming out on top in a series that goes till Game 7. For their regular season matchup, with LA shooting above 40% overall in both games they still ended up splitting those two games. So, the finals could go either way.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers make it that far?

Keyshawn Thompson had LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers the 2023-24 NBA champions right away without even mentioning, probably, the biggest obstacle in their way, the Denver Nuggets. The reigning NBA champions not only swept the Lakers in the Conference finals last year but had no problems during their season series this year as well.

But at the same time, the overall playoff record between these two teams weighs heavily toward Lakeshow. Having played 37 playoff games in total, the Lakers have won 25 of those matchups whereas the Nuggets have only won 12.

Talking about the possibility of a classic Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals, fans had the privilege to witness that sight back in 2010, when the series went till Game 7 and it was the Los Angeles Lakers coming out on top. A delightful thought to ponder upon but a long road till the end. Can LeBron James carry his team to probably one last Finals appearance of his career? These playoffs will bear witness.