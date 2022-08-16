‘Michael Jordan is the king of the Jungle’: $300 million worth NBA legend minced no words in describing ‘The GOAT’

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most feared players in NBA history, and one NBA legend had no hesitation in placing him right at the top of the NBA food chain.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

NBA legend had high praise for Michael Jordan

While Jordan receives praise all the time for his play, there’s a difference when a rival and NBA legend compliments your game. The $300 million net worth Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon did just that.

Hakeem knew that Jordan had a certain place in the jungle that the NBA is. He put Jordan right at the top of the jungle, the king. To Hakeem, Jordan was someone nobody would disturb and someone who had the utmost respect in the league.

“If he were an animal in the jungle Michael Jordan could lie out on the biggest rock and no one would disturb him, no one would attack him,” he said.

“Most superstars, if they match up against each other at the same position, neutralize each other. When you put together your game plan you figure that unless someone has an outstanding night, this is a stand-off, the game will be won by the other teammates. But Michael Jordan isn’t neutralized. He’s different. Michael Jordan dominates superstars.”

“Michael Jordan is a natural athlete. His form is perfect, he has strong basketball basics and fundamentals, and his game is all footwork. At 6’6” he is an in-between player. Most 6’6” players are small forwards; he is a natural guard.”

“That’s why he creates problems-Michael Jordan is a big guard. He does everything guards can do, and much more, with size. He’s as quick as other guards but bigger, so he takes advantage by shooting over them.”

“When he plays bigger guys he’s quicker than they are and has great ball-handling skills, so he beats his man easily, makes the shot and gets fouled. He also has very big hands-big man’s hands. When he shakes your hand you don’t think he’s a guard. He could palm the ball like Dr. J, which made his ball control even greater.”

If Hakeem’s complimenting your game like that, then you know that you’re doing something right. Of course, with Jordan it doesn’t matter. Nobody could say anything about him, and we’d all know that he’s the greatest player ever.

