“Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history to average 30 PPG and win DPOY, Hakeem Olajuwon being somewhat closest to him”: The two legends are some of the few players to win both MVP and DPOY in the same season

Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history to average 30 PPG and win DPOY in the same year.

There probably will never be a player like Michael Jordan to step on the hardwood. The six-time champion was a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, reigning over the NBA during his tenure with the Bulls. MJ could play on both ends of the floor and was one of the few players in history to win MVP and DPOY.

It was the 1987-88 season when MJ displayed his versatility as a player in full force. His Airness averaged 35.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 5.9 APG, while Jordan was equally impressive on the defensive side of schemes averaging 3.2 SPG and 1.6 BPG. The Bulls superstar shot an incredible 53.5% from the field.

His phenomenal performance that season had him win the MVP and DPOY. Jordan is the only player in NBA history to average 35.0 PPG and win DPOY the same year. Another legend who is probably the closest to him is Hakeem Olajuwon.

Hakeem won two DPOY, one league MVP, and two Finals MVP during his tenure with the Houston Rockets.

Michael Jordan displayed his supreme versatility during the 1987-88 season.

There are only a handful of players to win both MVP and DPOY in the NBA, and an even lesser number to do it in the same season. These exceptional players include MJ, Hakeem, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, no player has reached his Airness in terms of PPG in the same season he won the DPOY. The ten-time scoring champion is the only player to average 30 PPG and win MVP the same season. The only other player to reach the closest to him is Hakeem, who averaged 27.3 PPG.

Michael Jordan is the only player to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year AND average 30 PPG in a season (35.0 PPG in 1987-88) Hakeem Olajuwon is the only player even somewhat close (26.1 PPG in 1992-93, 27.3 PPG in 1993-94)#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NMJRzch2IN — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 8, 2022

Ironically, both MJ and Hakeem, were drafted in the same year, 1984. While Hakeem was the first overall pick, his Airness was the third pick. Speaking of MJ’s incredible record, Hakeem is the only player in NBA history to win MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP in the same season.

Players like Jordan and Hakeem define the term versatility, excelling on both ends of the floor.