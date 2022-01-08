“Daryl Morey won’t trade Ben Simmons for De’Aaron Fox”: Sixers reporter speculates the Sixers’ POBO will hold out for more starpower in comparison to Kings’ reported trade

Kyle Neubeck reports that Daryl Morey has turned down a trade package for Ben Simmons around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Philadelphia 76ers have long been stuck between a rock and a hard place. They’ve known for at least 4 years that their 2 biggest stars don’t mesh well together on the court.

However, that didn’t prevent Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both from notching up All-NBA Team selections. What it did cost them, on the other hand, was a chance at getting sustained playoff success.

Simmons’ extremely limited offensive game consigned the Sixers to playing 4v5 offense during the playoffs. His defense was nowhere near good enough to offset the negativity he contributed to their spacing.

Things reached a head when Simmons scored only 1 field goal through 6 different 4th quarters against Atlanta. Teams and GMs all alike realized how Ben was no longer a force to be reckoned with.

While Daryl Morey has probably been looking for any and every possible deal to trade Ben Simmons, his value has been at an all-time low since late June. Getting rid of him for the right price will prove next to impossible.

De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton aren’t a good enough haul to trade Ben Simmons

The Sacramento Kings have often been mentioned as one of the primary Ben Simmons suitors. De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from Sac-Town in exchange for the 2-time All-Defensive Team selection is a trade that’s often been floated.

According to Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck, Daryl Morey has pumped the brakes on such aforementioned trades. Neubeck reports that this haul is way too low for the former Rockets GM to pull the trigger.

“Sacramento is now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals, and those aren’t equal propositions for Philadelphia.” – @KyleNeubeck on Ben Simmons trade talks pic.twitter.com/2pxXlzC4IS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 8, 2022

It has become increasingly clear that Daryl Morey is probably on a wild-goose chase. However, the trade deadline is now fast approaching, only 6 weekends away from us at this point. Ben will be hoping for some fast action on the front of his trade.