“LEBRON JAMES BUILDING ON THAT GOAT CASE!”: The Lakers superstar surpasses Michael Jordan as the oldest player to have 10 consecutive games scoring 25+ points

LeBron James is breaking records practically every other day – he broke another one against the Atlanta Hawks.

Against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James crossed another milestone – he became the oldest player to have 10 consecutive games scoring 25+ points. He could have been the oldest guy to have 10+ 30 point games if he didn’t have an off night against the Grizzlies, scoring only 26 points. Only King James could score 26, and people say he only scored 26 points.

Michael Jordan was the previous holder of the record – he was 34 when he had 10 consecutive games scoring 25+ points. Even after moving to the Washington Wizards was a 20 point a night player, at the age of 38. LeBron James right now is 37, and he’s not declined one bit over his entire career. One can mistake him for just turning 27!

LeBron started this season injured – he missed a lot of games with an adductor injury, and then he missed a few more with an ankle sprain. Despite that, he is the leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers roster, second best scorer in the NBA, and leading the league in number of 30 point games. If this is not an MVP level showing, then nothing is.

Lebron James should be in the talks for MVP – it is a travesty he isn’t even being talked as the top 5 candidate for the award

It is a travesty that James has not been voted player of the month for December. In fact it is a travesty that he hasn’t been player of the week since the end of November. Him and Malik Monk have been dragging the Lakers back into playoff contention, while having the toughest schedule.

Currently in a 4 game win streak, the longest of their season, LeBron and co. look like they finally made a turnaround in their season. Putting LeBron in the center position freed up a spot on the wing, which makes the rotation much more fluid. Russell Westbrook and LBJ have been dominating the boards anyway for the Lakers, it makes sense that the center also play point guard.

If they do end up somewhere in the 3-4 spots in the conference, LeBron James should be the frontrunner for his fifth MVP. He should have won a lot individual awards, but this one would be the sweetest. No disrespect to Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan or Kevin Durant, but this 37 old man has been schooling everyone.

The Lakers play their bogey team the Memphis Grizzlies the next game, and LBJ would be looking to extend his personal and team’s run.