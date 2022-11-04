“LeBron James Festered A toxic Environment”: Amidst Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Catastrophe, An Old Kevin Durant Quote Resurfaces

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) reacts with Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior (35) during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At one point in time, Kevin Durant and LeBron James were the two best players in the NBA. Both players were nigh unstoppable.

However, back in 2018, LeBron James decided to leave the Cavaliers and take his talents to LA. Here, The King failed to make an impact in his first season in Cali.

At this point, Kevin Durant who was with the Warriors came out and stated that the environment while playing with LeBron is toxic. Well, in 2022 it would seem irony is a cruel mistress.

Also Read: “If LeBron James Has 25 pts This Quarter, Don’t Be Surprised”: Kevin Love Was Warned by Cavaliers’ Trainer Before Lakers Star Sank Them Alone

Kevin Durant’s comments on the toxic playing environment around LeBron James come back to haunt him

In 2018, KD boldly stated that the playing environment surrounding LeBron James was toxic. This being both on and off the basketball court.

Four years on and it looks like those comments have come back to bite him. As the Slim Reaper deals with a toxic teammate in Kyrie Irving, one fan did not fail to point out the irony.

This KD quote about LeBron aged like milk pic.twitter.com/LdHe85ApfX — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) November 4, 2022

Irving’s many controversies over the past two years have not been ideal for Durant’s aspirations. Especially the most recent one surrounding anti-Semitism.

Safe to say that KD would love to go back in time and take back those comments about The King.

The Brooklyn Nets may be forced to trade Kevin Durant because of Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s recent antics have raised a lot of concerns for the Brooklyn Nets franchise. So much so, that some believe this might be the perfect excuse for Kevin Durant to take his leave.

The dysfunctional Nets have only one choice: trade Kevin Durant and start recouping draft picks and young players. From @VinceGoodwill ➡️ https://t.co/sxAgRCKUax pic.twitter.com/2fYXA4oPwA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 2, 2022

It is true that Kyrie is proving to be more and more of a toxic personality as time passes. Let’s see what the future holds for him, KD, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Also Read: NBA Reporter Has Reason To Believe Kyrie Irving’s Toxicity Will Be Kevin Durant’s Excuse To Leave the Nets Very Soon