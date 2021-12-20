“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson”: DeMar DeRozan reveals his Mt. Rushmore, surprisingly leaves out LeBron James

Recently, DeMar DeRozan revealed the four legends on his Mt. Rushmore. Surprisingly, the Bulls star left out LeBron James off the list.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Recently, DeMar DeRozan revealed the four players on his Mt. Rushmore list. Let’s have a look at his list.

NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan leaves out LeBron James off his Mt. Rushmore

CBS Sports reporter Sam Quinn posted a video of the Bulls forward naming the four players on the prestigious list. The NBA’s current 4th quarter leading scorer mentioned Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson on the list.

During his stint with the Raptors, LeBron James handed him a playoffs exit for three straight years (2016, 2017, 2018). Despite this fact, Deebo didn’t add Bron to this prestigious list. And NBA Twitter noticed this and decided to call DeMar out for the same.

LeBron absolutely owning him when they were both in the East is probably the reason 😂 — pippen nourath (@pippennourath) December 20, 2021

@DeMar_DeRozan has lost a million times throughout his career to lebron so it would have been a shock if lebron was on his MT Rushmore 🤣 — Paramveer Sachdeva (@param4781) December 20, 2021

Man got beat by him so bad he said nah you ain’t a GOAT — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) December 20, 2021

Lol.. he got his feelings hurt fr a long time. He ain’t naming Bron in anything. — Hillbilly Kobe is 💰!! (@AManWithNoName0) December 20, 2021

Irrespective, the Bulls highflyer had one solid list consisting of 4 influential athletes, who had a tremendous impact on the game.