“Michael Jordan Looked Up To F**king Magic Johnson”: Richard Jefferson Snubs Kobe Bryant For ‘Greatest Laker’

As with any sport, basketball is one where debates rage on a daily basis. Which is the best NBA franchise? Which era was the best? Who is the greatest Laker of all time? Is it Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson?

Well, that is the question Richard Jefferson answered in a recent episode of JJ Redick’s podcast. And, according to him, Magic Johnson is without a shadow of a doubt, the greatest LA Laker, period. A bit of a shock, especially considering he has seen the Black Mamba’s dominance in person.

However, to be fair to RJ, he did make a good argument. One centered around the fact that the GOAT, Michael Jordan revered the legend that is Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Richard Jefferson uses Michael Jordan to argue that Magic Johnson is the greatest LA Laker of all time

Michael Jordan is without a shadow of a doubt the most iconic NBA player of all time. The man has inspired several NBA superstars, including the likes of Allen Iverson, LeBron James, and Dwayne Wade.

But, who inspired His Airness? Who did MJ idolize as a young star? Well, according to Richard Jefferson, one of the legends Mike looked up to was Magic Johnson. And, this is just one of the many reasons Richard listed in The Old Man and the Three podcast when he was making his case for Magic as the greatest Laker of all time.

“I think Magic Johnson is the greatest Laker of all time. I think he prolonged Kareem’s career. Which allowed Kareem to reach the heights that he did. He made the NBA relevant. NBA Finals were tape delayed in the 80s. His name is f***ing Magic Johnson. He built this empire with Larry Bird and then Jordan came after that. So, it’s like Magic Johnson as far as importance to the league…he’s got to be a Top 3 player. Especially during the years of the league actually expanding. You had to have something to market, and he did it beautifully. And, you go back. What he did as a rookie in the damn NBA Finals, going for f***ing 40 and playing center with no Kareem. As a rookie! Like, Michael Jordan used to look at Magic being like, “That’s the motherf***ing dude!”

A very well-articulated case by RJ. But, unfortunately for him, Magic himself disagrees. After all, he cast his vote for Kobe Bean Bryant.

Magic stated that Kobe Bryant is the greatest player to wear the purple and gold

Richard Jefferson can list all the reasons why Magic is the greatest. But, the man himself made it clear at Kobe Bryant’s farewell back in 2o16. The Black Mamba is the greatest Laker of all time.

At the end of the day, whoever you may side with, there can be no denying it. Both Magic and Kobe are an integral part of the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.