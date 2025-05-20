Michael Jordan Mocking Tiger Woods’ Iconic Celebration Resurfaces

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods were two-thirds of a threesome grouped together during the pro-am at the Wachovia Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday, May 2, 2007 | Credits- IMAGO / Newscom World

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods struck up a friendship in the late ’90s and early 2000s, a time when Woods was making his mark as golf’s next big thing. Tiger was becoming as dominant on the course as His Airness had been on the court, and they quickly bonded over the mental toughness it took to stay at the top—along with some lighthearted mockery.

Jordan saw something familiar in Woods — the same unshakable confidence, fueled by relentless hard work. He was so impressed by Woods that he penned an article for ESPN, praising the golfer’s resilience and clutch performances under pressure. He recognized in him a rare ability to thrive when it mattered most—something the six-time NBA champion understood better than most.

So when the two men were paired together in a 2007 golf pro-am at a country club in Charlotte, fans were ecstatic to witness the dynamic energy between these two all-time greats as they shared the course.

On one hole, the Chicago Bulls legend sank a putt and immediately mocked Woods with his classic fist-in-the-sky celebration, drawing a big laugh from the crowd. Someone captured the glorious moment on video, and it has since resurfaced on the internet thanks to an Instagram account named Skratch.

The moment the world’s greatest basketball player threw a playful jab at the world’s greatest golfer will live on forever. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about their once-solid friendship.

During a difficult period in Woods’s life—marked by the loss of his father, Earl Woods, and growing tensions in his marriage to Elin Nordegren—his bond with Jordan began to fade. Rumors swirled that MJ wasn’t the best influence during that time.

Jordan also expressed doubts about Woods’s ability to return to elite form after the serious car accident he suffered in 2021. But once again, Woods proved him wrong—this time with a little help from actor Mr. T, whose unwavering belief in Tiger reignited public faith in his comeback.

Suffice it to say, Jordan’s playful mocking of Woods now carries even deeper meaning. The once-close friends, now distant, remain legends of their respective games. Perhaps one day, they’ll reconcile.