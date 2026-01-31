“Don’t Think We’re a Big Mover”: Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Gives a Hint About Team’s Trade Deadline Plans

One of the biggest surprises of the 2025–26 season has been the Phoenix Suns’ record, especially considering the fact that they lost a Hall of Fame player in Kevin Durant during the offseason. They look set to make a run in the postseason, even if it comes through the play-in, which makes their approach to the upcoming trade deadline particularly interesting.

The Suns are currently 29-19 and seventh in the West. They are also very close to breaking into the top six, with the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Rockets all within a game or two of Phoenix.

This would automatically be classified as a much better season than they could have hoped for. Last year, they did not even make the play-in and had to watch their Western Conference rivals begrudgingly as they competed for postseason glory.

Because of that and because they want to play the long game, it makes sense that Ishbia does not want to shuffle things around and risk hurting the team’s chemistry.

When asked if the Suns were planning a trade before the February 6th deadline, Ishbia stated on a Suns podcast, “We love our team. We’re building something bigger than how many wins we got.”

“Success is making sure that our team plays the way we talked about and I say we’re gonna play tough, we’re gonna rebound, I come from Michigan State basketball, we’re gonna do some of those things,” the team owner added. “We gonna add a spin to it, the Suns way.”

Not many teams outside the top of the standings would agree with Matt Ishbia’s approach for their respective sides right now, but the Suns truly are clicking at last. Young players like Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, and 2025 draft pick Rasheer Fleming are shining brightly, giving Phoenix real hope for the future. In addition to Devin Booker’s brilliance, Dillon Brooks, who joined in the offseason, has proven to be a capable leader for a relatively young side.

“I love our team, we’re taking calls, but we’re not big movers,” Ishbia insisted. “I don’t think we’re a big mover. I think our team is very competitive right now. We like the vibes, energy… I got seven guys that are 24 and under that are actually playing, actually making an impact. So, we’re excited about the growth.”

“I love our team… I don’t think we are a big mover.” @ZachLowe_NBA asked Mat Ishbia what the Phoenix Suns approach at the trade deadline will be after a surprising start to the season. pic.twitter.com/r8eColo7k3 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) January 30, 2026

Booker, of course, has led the way for the Suns this season with 25.4 points per game. But it has largely been collective contributions that have carried them over the line in most games. The Suns could certainly make for an interesting team to watch this offseason.