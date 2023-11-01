“I Get a DM From Shaquille O’Neal”: Comedian Bubba Dub Claims 7ft 1″ Legend Agreed With His ‘Lakers are Trash’ Take

Comedian Bubba Dub recently appeared on the Club 520 Podcast, where he revealed how he and Shaquille O’Neal had their first conversation over the LA Lakers being ‘trash’. Weirdly enough, it was Shaq that texted first. Referring to the comedian as ‘little bro’, the big man appreciated his comedic sense about the topic, despite how true his words may have been.

Advertisement

After O’Neal ‘DM’d’ the smaller man (relative to Shaq), here is how the conversation went down as per Bubba Dub’s recounting of the situation.

“One day I’m chilling, on my phone. And I get a DM from Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal]. I’m from the south. Ain’t no motherf**king way this n***a know me. And he was like, ‘Man, little bro, you telling the truth… you was telling the truth about the Lakers. They are trash!’. And immediately I’m like, ‘Man, f**k all that n***a, put me on one of them comedy shows n***a. I’m a comedian, I don’t give a f**k about the skit sh*t'”



Advertisement

Bubba Dub then said how O’Neal tried to put him on a comedy show, but the producers went with a bigger name. That said, O’Neal did later get the comedian tickets to the 2022 All-Star game, something the comedian very much appreciated.

Bubba Dub’s experience at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Bubba Dub talked about having a show in Cleveland around the time of the 2022 NBA All-Star game. So, he decided to send a text Shaq’s way. As the comedian revealed on the Club 520 podcast, the following is what happened next.

“It’s Sunday morning. I said [to Shaq], ‘Man, what’s your ugly a** doing?’. He hit me back saying, ‘Your ugly a** want to go to the game?’. ‘Hell yeah!’. He like, ‘Man, I got like four, five tickets. I’m going to send it to you… Going there, I’m thinking we going to be up by TNT. And we on the floor. So, I’m like f**k, let me tell Shaq, because now I’m in my groupie mode. ‘Damn bro, thank you bro, this sh*t is crazy. He like ‘Nah, n***a. Make a video, and tell everybody this sh*t is trash.”

Shaquille O’Neal seems to be trying to kickstart a movement that brings about awareness regarding the quality of basketball being played at the NBA All-Star games. Admittedly, it is hard to blame him.

Advertisement

Considering the almost shameful lack of defense during these games, Shaq’s movement may be just what the NBA needs. And it seems like Bubba Dub would be happy to be a part of it.