“Jordan Poole is set to get $100 million richer this off-season!”: Warriors fans can rejoice as Stephen Curry’s splash brother is set to stay and make bank

Jordan Poole might be partying a little harder than usual, the NBA Champion will now be offered a $100 million contract over four years!

There is no stopping the Golden State Warriors train this year. The NBA champions have been doubted and cast aside for a long time and despite all the slander, they proved everyone wrong.

The players are currently reeling back from the open-top parade celebrations but some might still be going. We reckon one of them is Jordan Poole.

The 28th pick in the 2019 draft, Poole has become a force to be reckoned with. In this playoff, he shouldered the load alongside Stephen Curry and showed the world what he is capable of.

The Warriors saw this and as they celebrate a 4th NBA title in eight years they know how valuable Poole is to the organization.

The Golden State Warriors will offer Jordan Poole a $100 million contract over 4 years!

Well, it looks as though somebody is getting paid. Jordan Poole who is earning roughly 1/10th of this money will certainly be happy.

The Warriors star is on a 4-year $10 million contract. While the reports for this contract extension were discussed as far back as April, it was finalized today.

Safe to say, Jordan Poole will be having himself a party. The parade celebrations might be over for everyone but not for Jordan.

It’s a Poole Party! Jordan Poole brought a water gun on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/yLNRMo8JS6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 20, 2022

