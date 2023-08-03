“The Real Chef Curry Is Ayesha Curry”: Stephen Curry Credits Drake For His Nickname While Showing Love To His Wife

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is arguably one of the best players in the NBA today. Widely regarded as the greatest three-point shooter of all time, Steph has been “cooking” opponents for close to a decade now. This has led to him receiving the unique nickname of “Chef Curry”. However, this nickname is not exclusively his alone. In an interview with WIRED, Curry revealed that while he did get the nickname from rapper Drake, the title actually belongs to his wife Ayesha Curry.

Advertisement

‘Champagne Papi’ has always had a great relationship with some of the NBA’s elite. Steph aside, he is also good friends with the like of Kevin Durant and LeBron James. But Drake originally dubbed Steph as the “Chef” back in his 2014 song “0 to 100”. The lyric ‘Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot’, officially gave Curry his nickname.

Despite being dubbed as “Chef Curry” by Drake, Stephen Curry claims Ayesha Curry is the real chef

Sitting down with WIRED for an Autocomplete interview, Stephen Curry answered a bunch of the internet’s most asked questions surrounding him. One of which included his infamous nickname “Chef Curry” and its origins.

Advertisement

Steph revealed that the nickname is a huge topic in his house. He spoke about how the nickname was first given to him when Drake dropped it in his song 0 to 100. A reference to how he “cooked” his opponents, specifically his favorite team the Toronto Raptors on the court. However, according to Steph, there is a deeper meaning to the nickname, one that has to do with his wife.

He suggests that the nickname actually belongs to Ayesha Curry. An actress, cookbook author, and cooking television personality, the Baby-Faced Assassin believes the nickname is more apt for her. And, that he just borrows it every time he steps onto the court.

“This is a very hot topic at our house. So, I get the nickname ‘Chef Curry’. Drake dropped the first line, “Chef Curry with the pot,” which is obviously a call to me kind of cooking him up on the court. The real ‘Chef Curry’ is Ayesha Curry. I borrow the nickname every once in a while I’m on the court, but she’s the real ‘Chef Curry’.”

Steph and Ayesha are one of the biggest power couples in the NBA. Over the years, their relationship has become more and more visible to the public, but through it all, both the support and the hate, the two still remain deeply in love with one another.

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry was trolled by Boston Celtics fans during the NBA Finals, claiming she “Can’t Cook”

The 2022 NBA Finals were a heated affair. The veteran Golden State Warriors took on the Boston Celtics and their somewhat controversial fan base. And, while Stephen Curry and the Dubs prevailed, there was a lot of attention on things off the court. One such thing happened to revolve around Ayesha Curry.

Celtics fans, belligerent as they are decided to target Ayesha in order to get Steph off his game. One of the ways they went about it was by trolling Ayesha, a well-known chef, by saying, “Ayesha Can’t Cook”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1537682409239392258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, for the Celtics, their mind games didn’t deter Steph. After all, not only did he secure his fourth NBA Championship, but he also won his first Finals MVP.