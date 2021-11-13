“Michael Jordan bout to cut Kelly Oubre Jr. tomorrow!”: Bulls legend pubicly livid as the Charlotte Hornets forward makes a grave mistake against the New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan publicly shows his distaste for Kelly Oubre Jr’s decision making, late against the New York Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr. could well be the most extreme player in the NBA right now. And no, we don’t mean that in terms of the man’s mentality. Far from it actually.

You see, Oubre either plays incredibly well or… let’s just say not so well. The only real difference between the two cases is whether his shots are falling or not. And in the Hornets’ recent game, they really, really weren’t.

Sure the man shot 4 of 10 from three. However, he was just 4 of 13 from the field overall, an abysmal 30.8%.

Still, in the final moments of the game, Charlotte was up by 7 points against a very good Knicks team. Time is on the Hornets’ side, and Oubre has the ball. What’s the logical thing to do here? Run out the clock as much as you can right? Ummm…

With the score at 96-103, and under 40 seconds left on the clock, the man decides to chuck up a three from the corner and bricks it horribly.

Michael Jordan was in the building, at Madison Square Garden to witness this game. And when he saw this little moment, let’s just say he wasn’t subtle about his reaction.

Michael Jordan was visibly livid with Kelly Oubre Jr for taking the three

Now, Michael Jordan has never been one to hide his emotions. Heck, if the Last Dance documentary told us anything, it is that the man can even be a bit needlessly bold sometimes.

Even by his standards though, his most recent reaction was almost surprisingly strong.

Watch the terrible shot, as well as the reaction, go down in the YouTube clip below.

Now, at the end of the day, it didn’t cost Charlotte Hornets anything, as they took a 104-96 dub at Madison Square Garden.

Still, if we were Kelly Oubre Jr., we’d steer clear of His Airness until our next amazing performance.

