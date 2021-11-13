“I’m happy LaMelo Ball got Rookie of the Year, they said our class would be bad”: Anthony Edwards sets sights on prizes higher than what Michael Jordan’s youngster chalked up last year

Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards wins more hearts by praising LaMelo Ball and Kevin Durant in his latest interview with nba.com.

Anthony Edwards is rapidly developing into the league’s best young guard. Looking at his development it would hardly be obvious that he’s about 10 months removed from his debut NBA game.

Anthony Edwards has put a variety of elite NBA defenses to the sword already. The indictment he put on the Warriors defense recently while scoring 48 points should still be fresh in people’s memory.

However, he recognizes that these are only the temporary goals in the life of an elite NBA athlete. The Ant-Man wants his name to go down the annals of history. And to be named in history, he knows that he will have to do historic things.

Anthony Edwards praises LaMelo Ball and Kevin Durant in candid interview

The Timberwolves youngster and 2020 no. 1 draft pick Anthony Edwards recently gave nba.com an interview. Among the topics that came up in the conversation were the aspects of the ROTY award. Ant was effusive in his praise for his contemporary LaMelo Ball:

“I don’t care about that. I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it.”

Edwards has other reasons for his apathy about not collecting individual hardware to commemorate his rookie season.

“I’m trying to be MVP. I’m not really worried about Rookie of the Year.”

As far as it came to what challenges he’s enjoyed thus far in the league, the Ant-Man was prompt:

“I don’t care who I’m going against. I’m not worried about them,” Edwards said. “But I would say the one I was looking forward to going against was Kevin Durant. He was my favorite player.”

