Michael Jordan Once Punched Steve Kerr in the Face and Bulls did a Three-peat, Could the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Result in Same?

The Golden State Warriors will be in a tough spot for the next few weeks, but Steve Kerr has the experience to deal with it

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole has changed plenty of things for the Golden State Warriors. From being the core players of Steve Kerr’s side, both players are now going to be estranged teammates.

We would have heard about it as a rumor or maybe even not, and went past it like it never happened, if the video didn’t get leak.

Nobody knows it better than the Warriors coach who himself was in a similar altercation with the Black Jesus himself and not only lived to tell us the tale but also developed a closer relationship with MJ if he is to be believed.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is Point God Behind Magic Johnson”: Sam Cassell Snubs Oscar Robertson and Jerry West to Dish Out High Praises to GSW’s MVP

A punch by Michael Jordan helped Steve Kerr develop a relationship with His Airness

When Kerr joined the Bulls in 1993, the team was without Michael Jordan who was into his first retirement after leading Chicago to 3 championships in last three years.

When he made a comeback and failed to lead his Bulls any further than the first round of the playoffs in the 1995 Playoffs, everyone knew the 1995-96 training camp wouldn’t be a regular one.

But few would have thought that the slander looking 6’3 Kerr would stand up to the bullying of 6’6 sheer muscles of a man. That’s what he did, and the result? Jordan gave him a black eye.

That incident, however, built the relationship between the two better and in the years to come showed how much Mike trusted Steve to pull up a three at any point of time, irrespective of how crucial was the game.

Green’s punch though has changed numerous things for the Warriors though, and not in a good way.

Kerr can help Poole and Green get past the incident better than anyone

While the Bulls were chasing a championship when that incident took place, they did a three-peat following that training camp.

In contrast, the Warriors are the defending champions when this happened and were targeting to win some more while they have the core of Green, Klay Thompson, and, Stephen Curry still in the team.

And the major difference in the two incidents was the latter one has been seen by everyone. The former was just a rumor until Kerr confirmed it on The Last Dance.

Also read: “Who Thinks to Do Sh*t Like This?!”: Kevin Durant Praises Jordan Poole for Tough Move and Finish Against the Lakers

Now, slim they might be, but there are chances of this situation in the Warriors camp calming down. But, for that to happen, Steve Kerr and Co. will have to hold on to both the players, take care of their extension and not let them slip away.