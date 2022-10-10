“Stephen Curry is Point God Behind Magic Johnson”: Sam Cassell Snubs Oscar Robertson and Jerry West to Dish Out High Praises to GSW’s MVP

After winning his first-ever Finals MVP last season, Stephen Curry has been pushed to the top of the all-time point-guard rankings.

Mastering the art of shooting the basketball, Stephen Curry has revolutionized the way the game is played. Considered one of the greatest marksmen in the history of the game, Steph has managed to rack up one of the most illustrious resumes we’ve ever seen.

Prior to the 2021-2022 campaign, The Baby-Faced Assassin had 2 MVPs and 3 championships under his belt. Despite being one of the very few superstars in the league to achieve this, the former Davidson Wildcat’s legacy was always attacked for not having the coveted Finals MVP hardware in his trophy cabinet.

Also Read: Bradley Beal Blames the 2022 Finals MVP for Spoiling Youth Basketball

Last season, the Golden State Warriors leader went on to win the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award, was the first-ever recipient of the Magic Johnson Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and even won the long-awaited Bill Russell Finals MVP while lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy for a historic 4th time.

Sam Cassell regards Stephen Curry as the second greatest point guard only behind Magic Johnson

As Curry added the much-anticipated FMVP trophy to his already-stacked trophy cabinet, a majority of basketball analysts, enthusiasts, and former and fellow NBA stars boosted the 6-foot-3 shifty guard to their top 10 lists.

Sam Cassell, who has been an avid Chef Curry fan for the longest time, made an appearance on Kevin Garnett’s podcast and spoke about the sharpshooter. Cassell went on to laud the 8-time All-Star, stating he could do it all – handle, pass, shoot, hit floaters, and even became stronger.

The former 3-time NBA champ then went on to regard Steph as the second behind Magic Johnson to be the “Point God”. The former 15-year NBA vet said:

“Steph Curry showed me so much this year, I’ve always been a fan ’cause he has a unique ability that a lot of guys don’t have. He shoots the basketball, he has great handles, [he finishes at the rim] left hand, right hand. Steph Curry this year… He’s second now. That’s my opinion. He’s second behind Magic as the Point God. He’s that damn good. Handles, he can pass it, he can shoot it, he can shoot the mid-range, he got layups, he got floaters, he’s stronger now. I don’t know how long he’s going to play, but he ain’t chasing records, he’s just chasing championships.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Can Curry be the greatest point guard ever?

Regarding Curry as the second greatest PG over the likes of Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, and Isiah Thomas is pretty impressive.

However, is there any way that Steph could dethrone Magic to claim the “greatest point guard” title?

If Curry somehow equals Magic’s 5th title or maybe even surpasses him with a 6th one, the race for the greatest PG battle will be as tight as the competition for the “NBA GOAT” is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Quite frankly, Curry has a lot left in his tank. It’ll be interesting to see just how many more accolades will the future Hall-Of-Famer manages to clinch before hanging up his boots.

Also Read: Patrick Beverley is Ready to Clamp the 2022 FMVP in the Pre-Season Game between Lakers and Warriors