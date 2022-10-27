Michael Jordan Once Revealed He Cried When The Bulls Lost Games On Purpose

Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard #23 Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1991 USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan claimed he had tears running down his face when he realized that the Bulls were losing games on purpose

Michael Jordan came into the NBA from a strict program run by Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. With him being the leader of such a prestigious team, MJ was used to giving it his all every single game to try to capture the NCAA Championship.

However, when he got to the league, he did so on a losing team. The Chicago Bulls picked him 3rd overall in 1984 and by the end of the ‘85 season, Jordan had turned the franchise around.

What was known as a ‘travelling cocaine circus’ was now known as a squad that was gunning for a Playoff seed. Despite finishing with a losing record of 38-44, the Bulls actually made the Playoffs in MJ’s rookie season.

The way in which they made the postseason however, was what irked Jordan.

Michael Jordan cried when he found out the Bulls were losing games on purpose

Towards the end of the season in 1985, the Bulls were somehow in the mix of Playoff teams in a top-loaded Eastern Conference. Going into a game against the Atlanta Hawks (2nd to last game of the season), Kevin Loughery, Bulls head coach, decided to bench Jordan early on.

He was initially confused by this but later realized that this was done so because the Bulls were trying to position themselves for a lower seed. This would get them a match-up against the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks who were a much better draw then the veteran Celtics or Sixers.

Upon realizing this, Jordan broke down in tears. It was in this moment that he figured out that the NBA was a business. Instead of playing his usual 38+ minutes a night, that night he would play merely 36. This would certainly make a difference.

The Bulls lost that game and would draw the Bucks in the Playoffs.

Michael’s competitive drive saw him go at the Bucks

Michael Jordan hated losing regardless of what type of game he was involved. Whether it was a meaningless regular season bout or Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Jordan brought that same level of intensity night in and night out.

Against the Bucks in his rookie season, the Bulls would lose in 4 games in the first round. Jordan would drop 23, 30, 35, and 29 in each of those 4 games. Sidney Moncrief and company would prevail however.

