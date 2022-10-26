“I Wanna Go to Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Jokingly Offered to Pay for Javier Mendez’s Dinner With the Ex-UFC Champion’s Credit Card

Check out the funny footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Usman Nurmagomedov trying to use the former champion’s credit card to pay for head coach Javier Mendez’s supper.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims his teammates always stay, eat, and train together. Many fans like the camaraderie between these Dagestani fighters since team Khabib routinely shares memories on social media.

Similar to this, Usman Nurmagomedov joked about using his cousin’s credit card to pay the bill in a video shared by American Kickboxing Academy’s head coach Javier Mendez.

The head coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted to have dinner at Michael Jordan’s steak house, and Usman offered to pay

The AKA gym head coach, Javier Mendez, initially uploaded the hilarious video. He was trying to teach English to ‘The Eagle’s cousin and Bellator lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov.

It was then that Mendez asked Usman to offer him something. The latter agreed to pay for his dinner. Thus, the AKA head coach stated that he wants to have dinner at the NBA legend Michael Jordan’s steak house in Chicago.

Usman, without any hesitation, agreed to that. After which, Mendez asked him how will he pay the bill. Usman hilariously replied he was going to use Khabib Nurmagomedov’s credit card to pay for his dinner.

Team Khabib receives a warm welcome in Dagestan

Team Khabib was recently in Abud Dhabi for Islam Makhachev’s title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Makhachev defeated the Brazilian fighter in round two to become the second UFC champion from Dagestan.

Apparently, it was Nurmagomedov and his father’s dream to see Makhachev lifting the UFC title after ‘The Eagle.’ Finally, the dream was completed last weekend. Makhachev also dedicated his victory to Nurmagomedov and his father.

Following that, team Khabib landed in their hometown Dagestan recently. In a video on the internet, we can see a crowd outside the airport celebrating their new UFC champion. Makhachev is also seen handing his belt to his father in Dagestan.

