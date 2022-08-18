Michael Jordan once spent $460,000 on 7 cars, but 6 of them were for more important people in his life

Michael Jordan isn’t always known for his gift-giving acts, but once at a car dealership, he went all out for his family.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Also Read: LeBron James has a $1 Billion fortune but still had a coy reaction when asked to pay a fan’s student loans

Michael Jordan gifted six cars away in a seven car haul

Jordan was and is very close to his family. Don Godwin talked about how MJ showed up to his father’s car dealership in the early 1980s, and the entire ordeal was extremely interesting.

“Michael’s daddy came into the car lot one day with his wife and Michael and the grandmother and a brother and a sister—there were seven people there in all,” Godwin recalled.

“Michael’s father knew my father well because he had sold him cars over the years. He said, ‘Mr. Lewis’—that’s what he called him—’this is my son Michael. He just graduated from the University of North Carolina, and he is wanting to talk about getting some cars.’ Michael said, ‘I want to buy seven cars. You see that big black Mercedes, the four-door? That’s the one for me.’”

MJ also had specific plans for which one of his family members would get what cars.

“I want my mother to have the little Mercedes next to it, and I want my dad to have a Mercedes,” Godwin recalled MJ saying. “I want my grandmother to have a big Pontiac Bonneville, and my brothers and sisters—Firebird Trans Ams, beautiful Pontiacs.”

Estimating the total cost becomes a little tough, but the Mercedes were worth around $100,000 while the Pontiacs have a high selling price of $40,000. Doing the math, that works out to about $460,000.

The Day Don Godwin’s Father Sold Seven New Cars to Michael Jordan https://t.co/tj4E3Pc4VF — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) July 15, 2017

Also Read: 6’6″ Michael Jordan embarrassed Allen Iverson just a year after The Answer’s famous crossover on him