“Michael Jordan only has 3, to LeBron James’ 5!”: Incredible playoff stat enhances Lakers star’s ‘clutch gene’ status over the Bulls Legend

Interesting stat shows that Lakers superstar LeBron James may just be more clutch when it matters most than even Bulls legend Michael Jordan

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared with each other for a long time now. And, we don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone when we say that His Airness has had the advantage for essentially the whole time.

At the end of the day, it only makes sense. The Bulls legend was the first one out of the two to show off his greatness. And honestly, the man was so far above his competition, it’s almost a bit scary to think what he could do if he played today.

One of the biggest things that drags this famous goat debate in Jordan’s favor is, of course, his performance in the clutch. At the end of the day, the best players need to step up when it matters most, and the Bulls legend did it the most… or did he?

NBA Twitter recently uncovered a very interesting little fact. And let’s just say, it could tip the scales a bit in the other direction.

LeBron James has already almost doubled Michael Jordan in this incredible playoff stat

And yes, it is one that measures how clutch a player can be… well sort of.

The King has always been laughed off when it comes to the clutch conversation. But clearly, he has contributed way more in that category than what he is given for. How do we know? Peep the tweet below.

Now before the Jordan stans crucify us, we will say that this isn’t absolutely everything. However, perhaps it does show the fact that LeBron James needs to be given more credit as a clutch player.

Whether or not that really happens though, only time will tell.

