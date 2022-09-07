Basketball

Michael Jordan only wants superstars rocking his $250 Jordan 16s, former $1.5 million Jazz player learned the hard way

Michael Jordan only wants superstars rocking his $250 Jordan 16s, former $1.5 million Jazz player learned the hard way
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I used to follow Manchester United": Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his favourite Premier League team during his County stint with Sussex
Next Article
Channing Crowder yet again destroys $165 million Russell Wilson for his 'wierd hairstyle'
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan only wants superstars rocking his $250 Jordan 16s, former $1.5 million Jazz player learned the hard way
Michael Jordan only wants superstars rocking his $250 Jordan 16s, former $1.5 million Jazz player learned the hard way

Michael Jordan thinks his name and brand are too valuable, which is why he lets…