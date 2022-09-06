“Michael Jordan’s size is underrated!”: NBA Redditor ogles at a certain body part of the Bulls legend

NBA Redditor can’t stop staring at a certain part of Michael Jordan, as he explains in his Reddit post

Michael Jordan is an awfully large human being.

We may forget it at times, given that the man’s 6’6” height is considered about the average in the NBA. But compared to us regular Joes, he is nothing less than an absolute giant amongst toddlers.

Now, if the law of proportionality is to be observed, like his overall stature, every part of MJ is probably a lot larger than the average too. But even by those standards, this man really is spectacular, at least according to a certain Reddit user, whose post we have highlighted and brought to you today.

And so, without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor can’t stop staring at the size of Michael Jordan’s… hands

Yes geniuses, we’re pretty sure what you were thinking about is quite large as well. But keeping things a bit more age-friendly, that is not what we’re here to talk to you about today.

Now, before we get into the Reddit user’s post, we’d like for you to take a look at the starting bit of this video, right up till the 1-minute mark.

Watched it? Good.

Didn’t watch it? Your life, your rules, we guess.

Anyway, now here is what Reddit user JettBlackness had to say about a certain part of Michael Jordan.

The size of Michael Jordan’s hands still seem underrated somehow. Was re-watching this video on YouTube of Dikembe and MJ talking trash to each other and paused the video on this still and was reminded just how freakishly huge MJ’s hands are. I’m sure there’s some forced perspective going on but still.

Now, the video the user was referring to, was the one we showed you above.

As for the picture, they meant to show, it is right here in the tweet below.

Mj’s hand really is enormous, jesus pic.twitter.com/xHvXsN0ZZf — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) September 6, 2022

We have to admit, we’re in awe of this man’s hands as well.

Thank god the man only played basketball. Otherwise, the kind of scary things hands of that size can do are well… really scary.

