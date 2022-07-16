Michael Jordan partied with 2 younger women the night after $168 million divorce with Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan is happily married to Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto after his first marriage with Juanita Vanoy went wrong, ending in an expensive divorce.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first threepeat.

Despite his success on the court, there were moments when Jordan’s marriage with Juanita went wrong. It ended in a massive divorce, but the two have since settled their differences.

How Michael Jordan Was Jealous That Scottie Pippen Got Better Groupies Than Him on The Road; How MJ Tried Steal Madonna From Pip By Stabbing Him in Back, But Failed Miserably When Madonna Said MJ’s Sex Game Was Lacking (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/bfAvx2FwVK pic.twitter.com/qXQ1waawVa — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 18, 2019

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal once dropped $25,000 from his $600 Million net-worth to pay for an entire restaurant’s tab after a date

Michael Jordan partied after settling $168 million divorce with Juanita Vanoy

Jordan’s alleged jealousy of Scottie Pippen and Madonna and reports of other affairs must have eventually got to Vanoy as she called for a divorce.

Jordan also admitted to paying hush money to Karla Knafel after she claimed to be carrying Jordan’s child. That claim was shutdown, but nevertheless, the groundwork was laid for the divorce.

After meeting each other in 1984 and marrying in 1989, Jordan and Vanoy had built what seemed like a fundamentally strong relationship. However, it wasn’t meant to last, and when the couple divorced in 2006, Vanoy was paid $168 million in the settlement, a record for a sports figure.

Details of the settlement never went public, and the couple never talked ill about each other behind the scenes, but that kind of money is still obscene and makes you wonder a little bit.

Michael Jordan paid $168 million to his wife because of Madonna and Scottie Pippenhttps://t.co/BrRCGvKbXr — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) May 25, 2022

After the divorce, Jordan wasn’t going to be held back either. Jordan’s coping mechanism included cigars and women, and allegedly, pictures showed him lightheartedly ‘dancing’ with two younger women at a Mexican dive bar. He had a cocktail in one hand and a cigar in the other, looking like he was having the time of his life.

Also Read: “People said I was hating on 7’1″ Rudy Gobert, but I wasn’t!”: $600 million man Shaquille O’Neal talks about how french big man has allowed other big men to get paid