Shaquille O’Neal once dropped $25,000 from his $600 Million net-worth to pay for an entire restaurant’s tab after a date

Shaquille O’Neal recently decided to show another act of his kindness as he picked up an entire restaurant’s dinner tab

Being in the NBA is a great way to build wealth and get rich. While most people do not end up capitalizing on it well, Shaquille O’Neal has made very calculated moves to ensure his money keeps growing.

Earning approximately $292 million from the NBA, O’Neal has used his business sense, timely investments, and endorsement deals to push his net worth to over $600 million. Over the years, Shaq has made calculated decisions one after the other to keep adding to his net worth. Even though he’s 7 feet tall, Shaq’s biggest feature isn’t his stature, it’s his heart.

Known for being generous and giving back to the community, O’Neal hasn’t stopped recently. Recently, it was rumored that Shaquille O’Neal went out on a date, and picked up the entire restaurant’s tab, which was around $25,000.

On Sunday, someone paid the bills of every single person at Manhattan’s Jue Lan Club. The generous patron even bought dinner for the entire staff. The gesture totaled “over $25,000” and gave servers “the biggest tip they’d ever received.” Per @PageSix, that person was @Shaq. pic.twitter.com/HnEbjTW69i — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 15, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal clears rumors about his recent dinner ‘date’

On an episode of ‘The Big Shaq Podcast,’ Shaq decided to take it upon himself to clear the air about his supposed dinner date. Shaq said,

“It wasn’t $25,000. I love viral moments, but it was $2,500. Always give the waiters big tips because I appreciate them. I always ask them and give them the ability to tell me what they want. I asked them, ‘What do you want? Biggest tip you’ve ever had.'”

Talking about what makes him such a generous tipper, the big guy said,

“Because I want them to remember me. I always want to leave the impression that I am a nice guy. I am not going to take credit for the $25,000. It was a great viral moment, but it was $2,500.”

I’m sure waiting on Shaquille O’Neal isn’t something people would forget. However, his act of kindness just makes sure that doesn’t happen.