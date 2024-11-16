mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Provided LA ‘Best Place to Play Summer Basketball’ at ‘Jordan Dome’ While Shooting Space Jam

Satagni Sikder
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan on Space Jam's Set (L) and Jordan Dome's Pickup game gathering (R)

Michael Jordan on Space Jam’s Set (L) and Jordan Dome’s Pickup game gathering (R)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan accepted the offer to shoot the 1996 movie Space Jam during an odd juncture in his career. He had just returned to NBA basketball after his one-and-a-half-year hiatus and the Chicago Bulls had suffered a brutal playoff defeat against a comparatively inexperienced Orlando Magic side—Jordan’s first playoff loss since winning his inaugural NBA Championship in 1991.

Knowing MJ’s vindictive character, it may have surprised many that the Bulls superstar would choose to shoot a movie instead of training hard without distractions in the summer of 1995. Well, Jordan did both.

Bob Daly, the head of Warner Bros., ordered the creation of an inflatable dome in the VIP parking lot of WB studios just to make sure His Airness didn’t have to compromise on the 1995-96 season because of his shooting stint. The dome, also known as the bubble, was designed based on the instructions of Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover.

It was a state of the art basketball gym with weight-lifting facilities, locker rooms, couches, TVs, speakers, a putting green and even a table for playing cards. Jordan sent out invitations to the best players in LA at the time so that he can do some serious training.

When the Jordan Dome first opened, invitations went out to local pros, other NBA players affiliated with Space Jam, additional clients of Jordan’s agent, David Falk, and the reigning NCAA champion UCLA Bruins,” a SLAM magazine article recorded.

MJ had guys to filter players and set up teams inside the bubble. The games were also tailor-made to help MJ improve, specifically in the areas that he felt he lacked confidence.

 

The shooting for the movie went on till 6-7 pm in the evening. Jordan headed straight to the dome after that to play pick-up till late at night.

Initially, mostly college players showed up for the pickup games. But soon the games started to look like an unofficial NBA All-Star Weekend of sorts.

You had at least 100 players on the sidelines on days where everybody was in town. You’d look up and you’d have one team with Rod Strickland, Michael Jordan, Glen Rice, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning. And then on the other team you’d have Tim Hardaway, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Charles Oakley and Pat Ewing,” a then UCLA player had noted.

The bubble was a grand success in every way imaginable. Space Jam came out 28 years ago from today and became a blockbuster hit. MJ and the Bulls kickstarted another three-peat campaign in the 1995-96 season. And lastly, the most underrated bit, LA got to witness some of the best pickup ball in history.

The only regret NBA fans will have is that these games were not recorded for posterity to witness despite being played in the parking lot of a studio.

About the author

Satagni Sikder

Satagni Sikder

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Satagni Sikder, the Lead NBA Editor at The SportsRush, has written over 600 articles on basketball for different websites. His pieces have struck a chord not just with the readers but the stars as well. Shaquille O’Neal, no less, had shared one of his articles on Instagram. A Mavericks fan, Satagni’s love for the Dallas side began when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title in 2011. Luka Doncic’s entry into the league and his insane game-ending buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Orlando bubble ensured he is hitched for life. Satagni, who holds a Master's degree in English, writes analytical pieces, breaking down contracts, trade rumors, and player endorsement deals. In 2022, he extensively covered WNBA star Brittney Griner's exile in a Russian penal colony. One of the first to cover Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant chain, his article is cited in its Wikipedia page. In his free time, he watches political documentaries and debates.

Share this article

Don’t miss these